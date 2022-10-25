OneMain Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments