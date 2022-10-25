IntelGenx gains as FDA assigns action date for generic pain therapy

Oct. 25, 2022 11:57 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT), IGX:CABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • Canadian drug delivery company IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT) added ~31% Tuesday after announcing that the FDA has assigned April 28, 2023, as the action date for its marketing application for Buprenorphine Buccal Film, a generic version of an opioid-based pain therapy.
  • The so-called Generic Drug User Fee Act (“GDUFA”) date relates to the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted by its partner Chemo Research SL for Buprenorphine, a generic for opioid Belbuca.
  • IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) had not previously disclosed the development candidate, which has integrated the company’s VersaFilm technology.
  • “Our generic version of Belbuca is designed to be a bioequivalent, lower-cost alternative for patients,” Chief Executive, Dr. Horst Zerbe, remarked.
  • IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) shares have cratered more than 66% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.