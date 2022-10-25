IntelGenx gains as FDA assigns action date for generic pain therapy
Oct. 25, 2022 11:57 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT), IGX:CABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian drug delivery company IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT) added ~31% Tuesday after announcing that the FDA has assigned April 28, 2023, as the action date for its marketing application for Buprenorphine Buccal Film, a generic version of an opioid-based pain therapy.
- The so-called Generic Drug User Fee Act (“GDUFA”) date relates to the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted by its partner Chemo Research SL for Buprenorphine, a generic for opioid Belbuca.
- IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) had not previously disclosed the development candidate, which has integrated the company’s VersaFilm technology.
- “Our generic version of Belbuca is designed to be a bioequivalent, lower-cost alternative for patients,” Chief Executive, Dr. Horst Zerbe, remarked.
- IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) shares have cratered more than 66% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.
