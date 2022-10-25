Align Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:57 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Align Technology (ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (-24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $973M (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
Comments