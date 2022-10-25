Chevron says methane intensity cut in half since 2016

Oct. 25, 2022 11:53 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Chevron Retail Gas Station. Chevron traces its roots to the Standard Oil Corporation IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its 2022 methane report Tuesday that said it has cut the methane intensity at its operations by 50%, making the company's U.S. upstream methane intensity 85% lower than the U.S. upstream production sector average as of 2020.

Chevron (CVX) is taking action to achieve its stated goal to "keep methane in the pipe" through reducing methane intensity, improving methane detection and advancing measurement.

As part of the standard design, the company said in the Permian Basin it includes vapor recovery units for tank batteries and compressor stations, includes compressed air for pneumatic controllers to eliminate methane emissions from that source, and has committed to designing, where possible, all new upstream facilities to operate without routine methane emissions.

Chevron (CVX) CEO Michael Wirth recently said Western governments have made a global oil and gas crunch worse by "doubling down" on climate policies that make energy markets "more volatile, more unpredictable, more chaotic."

