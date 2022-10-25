Otis Worldwide Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:59 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments