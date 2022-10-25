Automatic Data Processing Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:59 AM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.16B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
