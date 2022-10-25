Molina Healthcare Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 11:59 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Molina Healthcare (MOH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.23 (+49.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.81B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
