Hilton Worldwide Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:00 PM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (+37.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
