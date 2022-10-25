Masco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:00 PM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.25B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.
Comments