Harley-Davidson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:00 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
