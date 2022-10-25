Churchill Downs Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.96M (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
