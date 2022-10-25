Owens Corning Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:01 PM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.19 (+26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments