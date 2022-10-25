Encompass Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEncompass Health Corporation (EHC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
