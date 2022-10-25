New Oriental Education & Technology Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:01 PM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $689.08M
- Over the last 2 years, EDU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
