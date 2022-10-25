MSA Safety Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+31.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.67M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Comments