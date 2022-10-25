Old Dominion Freight Line Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.08 (+24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
