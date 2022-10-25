Teledyne Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:02 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Teledyne (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.30 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
