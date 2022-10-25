Ryder Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:02 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.66 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
