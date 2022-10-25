NETGEAR Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-84.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $244.55M (-15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTGR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
