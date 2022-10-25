KLA Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.23 (+34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+25.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments