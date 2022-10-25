West Fraser Timber Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), WFG:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
