V.F. Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.
