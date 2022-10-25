Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has recalled approximately 37M Pine-Sol cleaning products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The regulator said that the recalled products were flagged for potentially containing dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the recall alert stated. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

Consumers are entitled to a refund per the terms of the recall. Shares of Clorox (CLX) nonetheless rose 1.35% into mid-day trading on Tuesday.

