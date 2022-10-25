Clorox to recall approximately 37M Pine-Sol products

Oct. 25, 2022 12:04 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Kaliningrad, Russia - January 31, 2021: Cleaning products on supermarket shelves.

Trots1905/iStock via Getty Images

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has recalled approximately 37M Pine-Sol cleaning products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The regulator said that the recalled products were flagged for potentially containing dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the recall alert stated. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

Consumers are entitled to a refund per the terms of the recall. Shares of Clorox (CLX) nonetheless rose 1.35% into mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Read more on earnings results from Kimberly-Clark.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.