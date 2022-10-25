Timken Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:04 PM ETThe Timken Company (TKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
