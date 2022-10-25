Eagle Materials Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:05 PM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.58 (+31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.97M (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments