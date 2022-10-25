Vertiv Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:06 PM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
