Canadian Pacific Railway Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), CP:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.00 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.27B (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.
