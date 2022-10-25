Spirit Airlines Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+88.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+46.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAVE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
