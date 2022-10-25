Upwork Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 vs. $0.04 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.34M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
