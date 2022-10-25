Silgan Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:21 PM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Silgan Holdings (NYSE:SLGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments