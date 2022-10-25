The Brink's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:22 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
