IDEX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 25, 2022 12:23 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.81M (+9.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, IEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.

