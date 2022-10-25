Turning Point Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:23 PM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.2M (-3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
