The Chefs' Warehouse Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:24 PM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $620.64M (+28.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHEF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
