Shutterstock soars 14% on AI-content team up, Q3 EPS beat; cuts FY22 revenue outlook

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) stock rose ~14% on Tuesday after Q3 earnings beat estimates and the company announced an expanded partnership with OpenAI to bring AI-generated content.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS rose +42.86% Y/Y to $1, beating estimates by $0.11.

Revenue grew ~5% Y/Y to $204.1M, but missed analysts estimates.

Revenue from its E-commerce sales channel grew 2% Y/Y to $124.6M, and represented 61% of total revenue in Q3.

The company said e-commerce revenue growth was mainly due to revenue generated from its acquisitions of PicMonkey and Pond5.

Revenue from Enterprise sales channel rose +9% Y/Y to $79.5M, driven by multi-asset product offerings and continued momentum in Shutterstock Studios and Shutterstock Editorial, according to the company.

Shutterstock added that subscribers increased to 607K in Q3. However, average revenue per customer decreased to $329.

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA increased +26% Y/Y to $56.03M.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $76.2M as of Sept. 30, compared to $84M as of June 30.

Outlook:

The company lowered its FY22 sales guidance to $815M (prior forecast of $835M to $850M provided during Q2 results); Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q3 is $838.97M.

Shutterstock noted that the change was made based on weak demand in Europe and foreign currency pressures, and assuming no improvement in underlying demand through the rest of the year.

The company, however, raised the lower end of its adjusted EPS outlook and now expects it to be between $3.75 and $3.80 (prior range $3.65 to $3.80). Consensus EPS Estimate is $3.28.

Adjusted EBITDA was also tweaked to be between $214M and $217M (previously $210M to $217M).

Shutterstock - OpenAI team up: Under the expanded collaboration, OpenAI image-generating AI system DALL-E 2 will be integrated into Shutterstock content.

Shutterstock said that when this integration launches in the coming months, customers will receive direct access to these AI image generation capabilities. In turn, Shutterstock contributors will be compensated for the role their content played in developing the technology.