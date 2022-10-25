Integra LifeSciences Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:25 PM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $378.32M (-2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IART has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments