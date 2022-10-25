RPC Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:28 PM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+1050.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.27M (+82.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RES has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
