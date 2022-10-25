Travelzoo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:29 PM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.29M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TZOO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
