Prosperity Bancshares Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:29 PM ETProsperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.27M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
