Wabash National Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 12:30 PM ETWabash National Corporation (WNC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+159.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $647.33M (+34.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
