Globe Life Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.10 (+18.0% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.33B (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward revisions.
Comments