CACI International Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.25 (+0.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
