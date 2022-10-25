Carriage Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Carriage (NYSE:CSV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.1M (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
