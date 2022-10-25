ASGN Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETASGN Incorporated (ASGN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
