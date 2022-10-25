Corning stock slides 8% as guidance disappoints amid weak display tech volume

Oct. 25, 2022 12:37 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

automatic robot arm with vacuum sucker working in the production line and assembling smartphone screens in the new innovative and high technology smartphone factory. "n

Gumpanat/iStock via Getty Images

Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock slid as much as 8.2% on Tuesday after the materials firm's Q4 guidance missed expectations, hurt by significantly lower volume in display technologies and constrained automotive production.

The company expects Q4 core EPS of $0.41-$0.47 vs. consensus estimate of $0.55.

Q4 core sales are projected to be $3.45B-$3.65B vs. consensus estimate of $3.74B.

CEO Wendell Weeks noted that in Q3, "display panel maker utilization reached its lowest level since 2008; and smartphone, tablet, and notebook retail unit sales declined significantly".

"Although we believe panel maker utilization reached the bottom in Sept., we would like to see more evidence before we guide a significant recovery in glass demand. When glass demand does increase, we expect our volume to return and profitability to improve," said CFO Ed Schlesinger.

"We also expect optical communications' sales to be down sequentially due to customer project timing," he added.

Q3 results were largely in line with estimates, helped by 16% Y/Y growth in optical communications and 33% growth in Hemlock and emerging growth businesses, reflecting ongoing demand in the solar market.

Corning (GLW) also shed light on market dynamics during Q3:

Shares of Corning (GLW) fell 16.2% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.