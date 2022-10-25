Boot Barn Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BOOT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
