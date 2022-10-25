Allison Transmission Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+61.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $681.87M (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ALSN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
