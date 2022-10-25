Evotec gains on deal to understand autoimmune diseases
Oct. 25, 2022 12:38 PM ETEvotec SE (EVO), EVOTFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- German life sciences company Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) (OTCPK:EVOTF) gained ~6% on Tuesday after announcing a partnership with German university Hannover Medical School to develop a molecular database to understand autoimmune disorders Sjögren's syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus.
- The etiology of SjS and SLE are not very well known, even though the conditions remain two of the most common rheumatic autoimmune diseases.
- Per the terms, Hannover Medical School will collect biospecimens from SjS and SLE patients for analysis using Evotec's (EVO) data analysis platform PanOmics.
- Based on the analysis, the duo aims to create a unique longitudinal PanOmics database to understand SjS and SLE. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
