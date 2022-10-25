As anticipated, the European Commission has approved Philip Morris’ (NYSE:PM) $15.7B bid for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY).

However, the approval came with certain caveats related to potentially anti-competitive impacts in Sweden. Namely, the takeover of a “de facto monopoly on distribution of tobacco and nicotine products in Sweden'' via Swedish Match’s (OTCPK:SWMAY) subsidiary SMD Logistics was noted as a concern.

“The transaction could have led to foreclosure effects in Sweden, given that SMD is the only distributor of combustible tobacco, smoke-free, and related products in Sweden,” the decision stated.

The EU regulator said that Philip Morris has offered to divest SMD Logistics to achieve approval.

“The commitments consist of the structural divestiture of a stand-alone business, which fully removes the vertical links between the manufacture of tobacco and nicotine products and their distribution in Sweden,” the Commission said. “This will enable a purchaser to run the divested business as a viable competitive force in the market on a lasting basis. The Commission will closely monitor the divestment process, including the choice of a suitable purchaser for the divested business that will have to be approved by the Commission.”

US-listed shares of Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) rose 3% shortly after the announcement of the conditional approval.

