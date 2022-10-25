Empire State Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO estimate is $0.19 (-4.47% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $149.06M (+6.81% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ESRT has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward revision.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.