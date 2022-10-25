Empire State Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.19 (-4.47% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $149.06M (+6.81% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESRT has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward revision.
